EXCLUSIVE! Dosti Anokhi actor Priyamvada Sahay on her bond with Surbi Rana: We connected on the very first day and he is just like my son

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always had an amazing lineup of shows that have managed to entertain the viewers.

The channel has launched several TV shows in the past that has proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

With shows like Kaamnaa and Dhadkan Zindaggii Ki, the channel is already managing to entertain the viewers.

The channel recently launched two brand new shows Dosti Anokhi and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

ALSO READ: Dosti Anokhi: Shocking! Jagannath sees Kusum walking with money

Dosti Anokhi is quite a heartwarming TV show with a unique concept.

The show stars Ismeet Kohli, Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Naman Arora, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Sahil Phull among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyamvada who spoke at length about his character and much more.

Reason behind choosing the character...

I am always able to connect to any of my characters as a mother if I pick up any show. I am a very family-oriented lady. When I was offered the role and briefed about it, I felt that I would be able to do justice to this role.

Character and its relatability...

My son is quite young but as a mother, I would want my son to listen to me and become a nice mother. I am not able to relate to my character completely but on some levels.

Bond with Ismeet Kohli...

Ismeet is quite young than me in real life. But she is very mature. It matters a lot how an actor is able to connect their co-stars in a positive way. The age-related factor does not matter. We all are like a family. Ismeet behaves in a very professional way with me on the set.

Rapport with Subir Rana...

Honestly, I managed to connect to Subir on the very first day of the shoot. I was able to see Subir in the same way I see my son. I felt very happy when I met him. He is just like my son.

The actress has previously starred in projects like Nimki Mukhiya, Ayurvedam, The Great Monk among others.

Dosti Anokhi launched on the small screens on 7th February.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ismeet Kohli makes her television debut with SET’s upcoming show ‘Dosti Anokhi’