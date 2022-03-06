EXCLUSIVE! From double role to fake death, netizens suggest ways for Samrat's return in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

EXCLUSIVE! From double role to fake death, netizens suggest ways for Samrat's return in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm. Virat saves Sai from Jagtap's clutches and they rush with Samrat to the hospital. Now the breaking news is that Samrat will express his last wish to Sai and Virat. He reveals that they must take care of Pakhi in his absence, she isn't a bad person, the fate has played a bad game with her. He is breaking her promise. He even tells Virat that when they shall have kids, Virat must tell them about Samrat dada. 

On the other hand, while Pakhi is finally happy and the family members tease her with Samrat, Virat and Sai bring his dead body home. She is left in disbelief and holds Sai responsible for his death. She refuses Sai to come for the last rites and decides to seek revenge from Sai and Virat for her husband's death. Despiting holding Sai responsible, Bhavani will choose to take care of Sai as she is pregnant and she shall soon give an heir to the family, while seeing all this Pakhi loses her cool and confronts Bhavani that what happened to the bond they had, she has no sympathy towards her pain? 

We asked the fans if Yogendra was to return, how would they expect his return in the show, they had some really interesting responses to it, check out what they had to share: 

Well, what do you think about how will Samrat return? 

