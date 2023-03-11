Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R Ambedkar fame Rohit Chaudhary roped in for Mukta Dhondh’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi on Zee TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with information from the entertainment world.

Mukta Dhondh is a maverick creative producer known for producing some of the biggest shows, like Naagin, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, Divya Drishti, and more.

She is soon going to launch a new show titled Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi, starring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles.

As per sources, Actor Rohit Chaudhary has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Harsh, who will be Amruta aka Sriti’s character’s brother in the show.

Rohit was previously seen in the show, Ek Mahanayak Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The promos for the show were released yesterday and fans have already been buzzed about Sriti’s come back to TV and especially Zee TV.

