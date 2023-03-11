Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R Ambedkar fame Rohit Chaudhary roped in for Mukta Dhondh’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi on Zee TV!

Zee TV has been home to many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows. They are coming up with a new show.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 11:23
Ek Mahanayak

ALSO READ: Oh No! Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja’s video clip of their MOCK SHOOT from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye gets LEAKED

Mukta Dhondh is a maverick creative producer known for producing some of the biggest shows, like Naagin, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, Divya Drishti, and more. 

She is soon going to launch a new show titled Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi, starring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actor Rohit Chaudhary has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Harsh, who will be Amruta aka Sriti’s character’s brother in the show. 

Rohit was previously seen in the show, Ek Mahanayak Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The promos for the show were released yesterday and fans have already been buzzed about Sriti’s come back to TV and especially Zee TV.

What were your thoughts on the promo? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive content!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Iqbal Azad and Hemangi Kavi roped in for Zee TV'S Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Mukta Dhond Bhavya Vyas Zee TV Naagin Bade Acche Lagte Hai BALH 2 Divya Drishti Arjit Singh Sriti Jha Kumkum Bhagya Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi Rohit Chaudhary Ek Mahanayak Dr. Bheem Rao Ambedkar Instagram
