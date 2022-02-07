EXCLUSIVE! 'Entering a new character with prosthetics, bald cap and all on you requires immense patience' KKIS's Golu Chacha aka Mehul Nisar on EXPERIMENTING Characters, his views on Television and more

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Also read: Hilarious! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Goli Bua aka Delnaaz Irani and Chanchal Chacha aka Mehul Nisar will leave you in splits

Kabhi Kabhie's Golu chacha aka Mehul Nisar has been a prominent name in the industry we have seen him in some interesting roles and he never misses out on experimenting with his characters and looks, we got in touch with the actor to know about his recent transformation,here's what he had to share:

Talking about characters, you recently experimented with the look of a bald man in a project, what went behind achieving that look?

Getting into different characters is what always keeps an actor alive. I've been fortunate enough that I could experiment with my looks. I had to become bald for the character. It was so exciting and thrilling as I had never gotten into a bald look.

The entire credit course to the technical team and the makeup artists. The way makeup artists transform a person's look is unbelievable with so much precision. It took me 1½ hours to wear that bald patch and 45 minutes to remove it. I have put a 30-second video of the process on social media. But if you see the final look you will see why it took the makeup artist so long because of the small detailing and the precision. My respect to the technicians.

Characters that bring a challenge for the appearance too have been on your bucket list, apart from the recent one, what more would you love to explore?

Characters with a changed appearance is definitely a big challenge for any actor. What I recently did was for a very small commitment of 2-3 days. Given an opportunity, I would like to experiment more with my looks. But doing the same for a longer duration would require so much more patience and dedication for any actor. Hats off to all the actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Boman Irani n more, who spend hours and hours getting into a particular physical look of the character.

Wearing a bald cap, doing prosthetics on the face and body, getting into a bodysuit, changing your body language with all the alien things on you, all these things require immense patience as a person. As an actor, this takes your craft to a different level. My heartfelt admiration and respect for all those actors who try to do this.

It has been a notion that Television is made for women, what is your take on it?

There was a phase couple of years back where women were prominent and used to dominate the television scenario. But in the recent past things are changing. With the boom of the OTT platforms, there is a lot more scope and meaty roles for any actor now, keeping gender and physical looks aside. Eventually, television is also changing. Like in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Anubhav's character is so well written. It is so nicely communicated that the hero need not be a six-pack abs person.

The hero can be a boy next door, who can cry when he wants to, who can portray his emotions for his family, who loves his family more than anything in the world, who can do anything for his family, to an extreme extent of marrying a girl whom he genuinely does not like. The hero does not accept an expensive watch because his male elder members of the family won't be able to afford it and wear it. So the hero also makes sacrifices. There are so many unsaid sacrifices that a man also does for his family. All these small things are being rightly shown in a positive light now. So I feel now that television is not only made for women but also made for men.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Anupamaa and Anuj should definitely come together' Anupamaa's Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar on the current track, characters he would like to play, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.