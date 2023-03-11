Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about his experience shooting for the show, his chemistry with Sushmita Sen among many other things.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:05
Indraneil Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Aarya on Disney+Hotstar gained quite a lot of fame for its drama which revolves around a wife, seeking revenge for her husband’s death. The series has launched its third installment and witnesses Indraneil Sengupta in a pivotal role.

Indraneil plays the character of Sooraj who, in the third installment, wants to seek revenge for the death of his wife. His transition from a simple man to someone vengeful is the highlight and growth of Indraneil’s character. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about his experience shooting for the show, his chemistry with Sushmita Sen among many other things. (Also Read:Exclusive! Aarya 3 actor Vikas Kumar reveals about his NDTV show that “didn’t see the light of the day”, read to know more)

Take a look:

How was your experience shooting for the Aarya 3?

It was absolutely great. I must say that it is the best team I have worked with so far and Ram Madhvani’s approach to work is conducive for creative work.  I look forward to working with the team again if opportunity presents itself.

What was different as compared to the previous seasons?

Well, the atmosphere and situation is going to be the same. This season is loaded with more drama and action where different antagonists will challenge Aarya to her last breath. Will she succeed or not is something worth watching.

What is the X-factor about your character?

My character name is Sooraj who was a very peace-loving man, happily living with his wife Nandini until she got accidentally killed by Aarya and Maaya. He is driven to madness at such a level that he seeks revenge now. So an essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj.

Is there something you would like to change about your character if given a chance?

Not at all! I am playing someone who I am not and the entire team has worked very hard in shaping up Sooraj so beautifully.

How was it to share screen space with Sushmita Sen?

Sharing screen space with Sushmita has been wonderful. She has so much love in her and is very well-behaved on the sets. She is warm to the entire unit including spot boys and everyone loves her back. She brings a lot of energy on the sets. After coming back from health issues and shooting stunt sequences without complaining is commendable and I think we all should learn from her.

What challenges did you encounter while shooting for the series?

To be honest my scenes were emotionally challenging. It was not about crying out loud but showcasing internal dilemma and grief. Infact, every scene has been a challenge with regards to the same.

Do you have plans to come back to television?

I have consciously stayed away from television and I have been eyeing OTT. TV gives a lot of exposure since it reaches the remote areas of our country but OTT gives quality content, quality writing, shaping of character and a better opportunity for actors to perform. So as of now, I have no plans. (Also Read: What! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's viral video fuels rumours of their rekindled romance?)

Well said Indraneil!

Ram Madhvani Aarya 3 Indraneil Bhattacharya Disney+Hotstar Sushmita Sen Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Huge Drama! Amresh’s world gets shaken as Hetal gives him a befitting reply, Natasha and Dhawal’s romance at its peak
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
MUMBAI: Aarya on Disney+Hotstar gained quite a lot of fame for its drama which revolves around a wife, seeking revenge...
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her mark in the entertainment industry. She is one of the most beautiful women...
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
MUMBAI: Right now, Ankita Lokhande is in the news due to her actions within the Bigg Boss 17 house. She's making news...
What to expect from the grand premiere of Temptation Island India tonight
MUMBAI: As the grand premiere date approaches tonight for the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island India on JioCinema...
KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the most prestigious families of our country. They are known for their extravagant...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
Bigg Boss
What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status
Erica
MUST READ! Erica Fernandes opens up on taking social media break; Read on to know more
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua completes 300 successful episodes
Akanksha
Exclusive: Akanksha Pal and Daljeet Soundh join Kishori Shahane in Mukta Dhond’s next for Zee TV!
Ananya Bellos
Exclusive! Social taboos which we challenge today might have been established for practical reasons back then: Pandya Store actress Ananya Bellos