Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3

MUMBAI: Aarya on Disney+Hotstar gained quite a lot of fame for its drama which revolves around a wife, seeking revenge for her husband’s death. The series has launched its third installment and witnesses Indraneil Sengupta in a pivotal role.

Indraneil plays the character of Sooraj who, in the third installment, wants to seek revenge for the death of his wife. His transition from a simple man to someone vengeful is the highlight and growth of Indraneil’s character. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared details about his experience shooting for the show, his chemistry with Sushmita Sen among many other things. (Also Read:Exclusive! Aarya 3 actor Vikas Kumar reveals about his NDTV show that “didn’t see the light of the day”, read to know more)

Take a look:

How was your experience shooting for the Aarya 3?

It was absolutely great. I must say that it is the best team I have worked with so far and Ram Madhvani’s approach to work is conducive for creative work. I look forward to working with the team again if opportunity presents itself.

What was different as compared to the previous seasons?

Well, the atmosphere and situation is going to be the same. This season is loaded with more drama and action where different antagonists will challenge Aarya to her last breath. Will she succeed or not is something worth watching.

What is the X-factor about your character?

My character name is Sooraj who was a very peace-loving man, happily living with his wife Nandini until she got accidentally killed by Aarya and Maaya. He is driven to madness at such a level that he seeks revenge now. So an essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj.

Is there something you would like to change about your character if given a chance?

Not at all! I am playing someone who I am not and the entire team has worked very hard in shaping up Sooraj so beautifully.

How was it to share screen space with Sushmita Sen?

Sharing screen space with Sushmita has been wonderful. She has so much love in her and is very well-behaved on the sets. She is warm to the entire unit including spot boys and everyone loves her back. She brings a lot of energy on the sets. After coming back from health issues and shooting stunt sequences without complaining is commendable and I think we all should learn from her.

What challenges did you encounter while shooting for the series?

To be honest my scenes were emotionally challenging. It was not about crying out loud but showcasing internal dilemma and grief. Infact, every scene has been a challenge with regards to the same.

Do you have plans to come back to television?

I have consciously stayed away from television and I have been eyeing OTT. TV gives a lot of exposure since it reaches the remote areas of our country but OTT gives quality content, quality writing, shaping of character and a better opportunity for actors to perform. So as of now, I have no plans. (Also Read: What! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's viral video fuels rumours of their rekindled romance?)

Well said Indraneil!