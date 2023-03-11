What! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's viral video fuels rumours of their rekindled romance?

MUMBAI: Once again, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl ignited dating rumors. After an extended relationship, the actress broke up with Rohman in December 2021. Even after their breakup, they continued to be friends. Rohman has frequently been observed with the Sen family. However, it appears like the romance is back on, as seen in a recent video. Rohman was spotted heading to Aarya 3, Sushmita's latest series, for promotional purposes in a video that a paparazzo posted.

After the ceremony, Rohman appeared to have come to make sure Sushmita was alright and to take her home. In the video, Rohman could be seen supporting Sushmita as she finished her promotional work. Additionally, he was telling her to get ready to leave. In another scene from the evening, Rohman was seen hiding behind Sushmita as she snapped group photos with the cast and crew.

Rumors have previously also been spread about Sushmita and Rohman. During one of the interviews, Rohman discussed the rumors circulating about him and Sushmita. he stated, "We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.”

“To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday. I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about them. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don’t really like losing,” He added during the discussion.

