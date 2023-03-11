What! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's viral video fuels rumours of their rekindled romance?

Rohman has frequently been observed with the Sen family. However, it appears like the romance is back on, as seen in a recent video. Rohman was spotted heading to Aarya 3, Sushmita's latest series, for promotional purposes in a video that a paparazzo posted.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 14:29
movie_image: 
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

MUMBAI: Once again, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl ignited dating rumors. After an extended relationship, the actress broke up with Rohman in December 2021. Even after their breakup, they continued to be friends. Rohman has frequently been observed with the Sen family. However, it appears like the romance is back on, as seen in a recent video. Rohman was spotted heading to Aarya 3, Sushmita's latest series, for promotional purposes in a video that a paparazzo posted.

(Also read: Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..." )

After the ceremony, Rohman appeared to have come to make sure Sushmita was alright and to take her home. In the video, Rohman could be seen supporting Sushmita as she finished her promotional work. Additionally, he was telling her to get ready to leave. In another scene from the evening, Rohman was seen hiding behind Sushmita as she snapped group photos with the cast and crew.

Rumors have previously also been spread about Sushmita and Rohman. During one of the interviews, Rohman discussed the rumors circulating about him and Sushmita.  he stated, "We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.”

“To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday. I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about them. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don’t really like losing,” He added during the discussion.

(Also read: SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?” )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Sushmita Sen Taali Barkha Dutt Ila Arun Sikandar Kher Indraneil Sengupta Vikas Kumar Maya Sarao Geetanjali Kulkarni Shweta Pasricha Viren Vazirani Pratyaksh Panwar Aarushi Bajaj Bhupendra Jadawat Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 14:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Huge Drama! Amresh’s world gets shaken as Hetal gives him a befitting reply, Natasha and Dhawal’s romance at its peak
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
MUMBAI: Aarya on Disney+Hotstar gained quite a lot of fame for its drama which revolves around a wife, seeking revenge...
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her mark in the entertainment industry. She is one of the most beautiful women...
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
MUMBAI: Right now, Ankita Lokhande is in the news due to her actions within the Bigg Boss 17 house. She's making news...
What to expect from the grand premiere of Temptation Island India tonight
MUMBAI: As the grand premiere date approaches tonight for the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island India on JioCinema...
KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the most prestigious families of our country. They are known for their extravagant...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
Jio World Plaza
KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol revealed crushing over Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, a bromance we didn’t know we needed
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Bachchan family
Curious! Netizens wonder why the Bachchan family was missing from Aishwarya Rai’s grand birthday bash
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! "What a bizarre dressing sense" Netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit