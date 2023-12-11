Exclusive! “Even I was subjected to negative PR but no one stood by me, I had to fight it all alone and Elvish is also somewhere frustrated” - Bebika Dhurve

MUMBAI: Bebika Dhurve was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and since day one, she marked her presence in the Bigg Boss house.

The show has finally come to an end and she has emerged as the third runner-up of the show, creating a niche for herself.

She mainly grabbed headlines for her bond with Pooja Bhatt, which was loved by the audience.

She also had major fights with Abhishek and Manisha and that was spoken about inside and outside the house.

Now, the actress has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans well updated about what she is up to and her whereabouts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bebika and asked her if there was negative PR against her and does she feel that Abhishek is behind all this.

Did you ever feel that there was a negative strategy done against you by any contestant?

When I was inside the house last, Elvish had told me that there were some negative comments on my social media account. I saw the Id's and I came to know its fake and it was irritating and I came to know that there is negative PR happening. We can't take anybody's name in particular but the doubt goes on Abhishek Malhan. We are not sure, so we can't directly accuse and even I am not doing it.

Whoever is doing let them do it, as the audience is seeing it and someday, the same thing will happen to that somebody. I really don't care as I don't have that much time. I don't get up in the morning and just make a video. I have zillions of things to do as I am very busy.

Even Elvish didn't take anyone's name but he also sent out a threatening video for those spreading this negativity?

He is frustrated as he deserves to win the show. He won the audience's heart and he was entertaining, hence he won the trophy. I was a very soft target where I had no one to stand up for me so to throw hate and to spread negativity is easy. But Elvish has a strong personality and a massive fan following, so by targeting him, you damage no one but yourself.

Abhishek has tweeted to Elvish and cleared things that he had nothing to do with the negative PR ?

But Elvish didn’t take anyone’s name. All the contestants including me saw Elvish’s video and we saw he didn’t take any name but still we didn’t react but Abhishek got panicked and reacted. So I really don’t know what to say. But to be honest, I don’t want Abhishek and Elvish friendship to get affected as I saw in the Bigg Boss how Elvish was loyal to Abhishek and Manisha and how he took stand for them and stood by them no matter what. He stuck by his group all the time.

Obviously he would be feeling bad and hurt in one of the videos he was almost going to cry in one of his videos and I feel bad for him.

Who do you think is wrong in the matter Abhishek or Elvish?

To be honest, I never had a great bond with Abhishek since the beginning of the show. He had trolled me, had body shamed me and he manipulated the audience against me and always tried to put me down. He treated me the worst and I have that bitterness in me and some damages cannot get repaired but with Elvish he is an angry person and has a bit of ego but he has a very clear heart. He understands people's mind sets and feelings.

These negative comments everyone is receiving and since the show we are facing it and this all Abhishek’s fans are only doing and hence we doubt him. Elvish’s army doesn’t come and throw so much negativity on some but Abhishek’s fans do and hence people judge him.

Well, there is no doubt that Bebika and Abhishek never got along in the show and post the show and don’t think the two can ever be good friends.

