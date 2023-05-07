Exclusive! “Even now, he breaks the ice, he knows it can be a little intimidating and he takes the lead” Nikki Sharma opens up about working with Arjun Bijlani and Shabbir Ahluwalia on Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. The studio has come back with another grand show, titled ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’, which is going to be an extension of the Radha Mohan universe but with a very different and individualistic story.

Nikki Sharma is going to star as the leading lady, Shakti on the show opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Nikki has previously been seen in shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath, and Brahamrakshas, the OTT show ‘Mind The Malhotras' and so many more amazing projects.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about her show, her character and her experience of working with Arjun and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

When asked about the experience of working with Shabbir in the Mahaepisodes, she said, “ It was a really nice experience. I mean when you work with certain actors, you realize that when you see their dedication, and I have always said that I have always been fortunate in my career to have worked with people in the industry who have been a part of this for a very long time, like 20 plus years, and the dedication remains intact and even with Arjun, I just say that even today, and I have not seen his journey before this but he gives his shot like it’s his first short”.

Further talking about Arjun she said, “He is very dedicated to his craft because I feel nice and it’s natural that when you put in a hundred percent effort, you give your hundred percent as well. I am having a great time this year, shooting this show, and everything that is happening around me and with me is very overwhelming. When we did the first mock shoot, I was very nervous, I was like Pata nahi, how will this go I was not familiar with the surrounding, and when we started, I did not feel like we were working for the first time, it felt very natural, everything just fell in very naturally. And now you could say that it was meant to be or you could say that I was getting the same kind of energy from him, so it made me feel comfortable, and even now, he breaks the ice, he knows it can be a little intimidating and he takes the lead, and I love that he takes the lead and he is also like a prankster and just a nice human being to work with”.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles and airs on Zee TV at 7:30 PM.

