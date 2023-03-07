Exclusive! “I have gone through something similar in my life, I was broken when I was 19”, Arjun Bijlani on his character Shiv, the process of getting on board and more

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities.

His filmography is one that is filled with laurels and iconic roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Miley Jab Hum Tum are some of the most successful shows that are to Arjun's credit.

Apart from acting, Arjun is a very dynamic host as well and he will be resuming his hosting duties on India’s Got Talent’s newest seasons.

Arjun is making his comeback in fiction as the leading hero is LSD Studios’s Pyaar ke Pehla Adyaya: Shiv Shakti.

Talking about his character Shiv and what made it click for him, he said, “Shiv is a doctor and he loves his family. He can do anything for them. Shiv is a devotee of Bholenaath, just like I am. Bholenath comes and rescues us from all our problems. The same way, Shiv also helps people in need. But having said that, there has been a very very big incident in his past life and because of it, he is broken from inside inside. The complexity of his character comes from his past trauma. I could relate as I have gone through something similar in my life. I was broken when I was 19 and the suffering continued for two years. Even after that, it takes time for you and for all those pieces to come together and recover. I felt the emotions that Shiv is going through in the show and I really felt that I was the right choice for it in my mind. It is because of that conviction that I felt. I did a mock shoot as well. They didn't offer me as I was shooting the next day itself, but I asked them to give me a scene that involves those kind of emotions. Finally, it was a yes and here we are”.

Arjun plays the role of Shiv in the new show, ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’ airing on Zee TV from 3rd July, 7:30 PM onwards.

