EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani kickstarts the shoot of India's Got Talent 10?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows and reality shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming months.

India's Got Talent has successfully aired 9 seasons so far.

Each and every season has proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

And now, the makers are gearing up for the 10th season which will soon be on air.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in for Contiloe's next for Sony TV ???

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that TV's heartthrob Arjun Bijlani will be seen as a host once again.

Arjun who had hosted the show's 9th season will be seen hosting the 10th one too.

As per reports, Arjun has already kickstarted the show's shoot.

Arjun is an excellent host and he has shown his anchoring skills for many reality shows like Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Road Diaries, Dance Deewane season 1 and 2, Kitchen Champion 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Splitsvilla 14.

The handsome hunk has also bagged the lead role in Zee TV's show.

Arjun will be simultaneously shooting for two shows.

How excited are you for Arjun's both upcoming projects? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show