EXCLUSIVE! 'Everybody must do a little bit of Theatre before entering Television' Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan's take on Theatre, her favourite co-stars and bonding on the sets of Pandya Store

In an exclusive conversation with us, Suman aka Kruttika Desai Khan opened up about her bond, journey and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

Tell us about your bond with the cast of Pandya Store aka Suman's kids.

It came very easily actually, surprisingly we all get along so well. It is such a huge cast, but here all the boys are well-behaved and good boys, and each one has a great bond. I have a different kind of bond with each one of them. I have different bonds with each bahu as they are distinctive characters so yes I bond with all of them on the sets.

Do you think coming from a Theatre background adds more to the skill of acting?

Definitely, without a doubt, it is like a whole training school when you do theatre. I didn't do much, I did 6-7 plays in the course of my learning. It is a great training ground, when you are rehearsing for a month you are learning something new every day. You are being taught something new by the director so when I came to TV, I was prepared and accomplished. Today, if you see the newer people, they take very long to hone their skills and because everything is so fast, nobody has that much time to give. I think if everybody did a little bit of theatre then it would be easier for them to adapt to the Television.

How your bond with your co-star from Theatre translates when you work together on TV? Who is your favourite co-star?

It's a very different bond when you come together, you connect with them as you know him as an actor, and you know what you want to get the best out of each other. It is a very fruitful relationship and your performance gets enhanced. Anita Kanwar in Buniyaad, I learnt so much from her, Dilip Joshi, I have acted with him in Theatre but not got a chance to work together in TV. Kanwaljit Singh, Sucheta Trivedi, and Varun Badola have been great co-stars.

