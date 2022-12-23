EXCLUSIVE! Ex partners Divya Agrawal and Priyank Sharma get candid about their take on Bigg Boss; feel people get laid back after the show as they get a lot of money

MUMBAI :When Priyank and Divya first met, it was during MTV Splitsvilla 10, and they clicked right away. The two had a roller coaster journey on the show with Priyank becoming someone else’s ideal match, Divya getting eliminated but then returning later but finally the two reaching the finale and finishing as the 1st runner up couple.

Finally after 5 years, Divya and Priyank have reunited for a project. They have come together for Mohit Hirandani’s new show.

The two get candid about Bigg Boss as they both have been a part of the show.

While talking about if after Bigg Boss people get a little laid back, Priyank and Divya say, “A lot of money comes in so yes that happens. It is not a very huge amount of money but it is sufficient to suffice for 2-3 years at least. Divya says it depends upon what one wishes to do. There are various opportunities which you keep getting along the way. It is now up to you if you wish to go with the flow or move forward with an aim.

ALSO READ: AWESOME! Divya Agarwal is ready to work with Ex Priyank Sharma

Divya shares that she was in the house for 6 weeks and when she got out, it took her a little while to get back to normal. She says that she kept feeling that someone was still watching and kept adjusting her mic when she was talking to her mother.

Priyank shares, “It takes a toll on you, there is no disrespect to any show but I feel that I have got the initial push and boost I needed. Again for a reality show and dedicating so much time to it and when you come out of it, it gets you distracted. When you do a show people temporarily get attached to you and with the next season, they get attached to the new faces.”

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agrawal reveal UNKNOWN events of the show from their season

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.