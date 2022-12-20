EXCLUSIVE! Ex partners Priyank Sharma and Divya Agrawal REVEAL what went wrong with their relationship

MUMBAI : When Priyank and Divya first met, it was during MTV Splitsvilla 10, and they clicked right away. The two had a roller coaster journey on the show with Priyank becoming someone else’s ideal match, Divya getting eliminated but then returning later but finally the two reaching the finale and finishing as the 1st runner up couple.

Finally after 5 years, Divya and Priyank have reunited for a project. They have come together for Mohit Hirandani’s new show. The two spoke about what went wrong with their relationship.

Divya said, “We got introduced on the show so everything that happened on the show had to be timed according to the show. We did not get much time to think about things. We just saw each other, liked each other and we just fell into that cycle. When we came out of the show, life was suddenly so slow. I felt that Priyank did not trust me enough to tell me how things have been for him and before he could think about things, he was already in the Big Boss house with a new set of problems, responsibilities and people. I knew what happened in Splitsvilla and what we felt was true so when I saw his behaviour on Bigg Boss, I did not understand what was true and what not.”

Priyank went ahead and shared his side of the story saying, “During Splitsvilla, Divya and I connected really well but when we came out of the show, I realised I had some past baggage, my first love. I had told Divya that I am still not sure about this and there were trust issues too. I told Divya the truth about how it is.”

He added, “After this I went to Bigg Boss. So the problem was Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss were on at the same time span. We were under contact with MTV so we could not break the news. In the Bigg Boss house, I started to feel for Benafsha. I stayed quiet there too because the two shows were on at the same time so it would have been a contradiction.”

Divya also expressed that if she would have broken the news of them splitting while Priyank was in the Bigg Boss house then she would have had to face the backlash and people would have thought she broke up. She even expressed that they should have sat and talked about everything once but there were probably ego clashes between them.

Divya added saying that it went ugly when they stopped talking. She feels that if the communication would not have stopped, it would have been much better for them. Divya even mentioned that even though it got really bad, they have come out better and stronger.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.