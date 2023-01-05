Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more

MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience.

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming together for a project, but it didn’t work out.

Recently, they were seen in the Colors reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” and the fans were super excited to watch them together.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Sumbul and Fahmaan broke their silence on whether they are dating each other.

When Fahmaan was asked if he was dating Sumbul, the actor said that he is single and is in a relationship with his work.

On the other hand, Sumbul said that she is tired of giving a clarification about their relationship and that they are only good friends.

She also said that when two actors are romantically paired in a show, audience love their chemistry. So, fans keep making edits which look so real that it makes everyone believe that they are in a relationship. But, that's not always true. On the other hand, whichever actor she works with or have good equation with, fans pair her up with that person, she adds.

Well, finally the fans and audience got a clarification from both Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul that they aren’t in a relationship and are only good friends.

