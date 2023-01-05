Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more

Fahmaan and Sumbul are the most loved actors of television. In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, the actors finally spoke about their rumoured relationship.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:40
Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating

MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience.

 But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming together for a project, but it didn’t work out.

Recently, they were seen in the Colors reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” and the fans were super excited to watch them together.

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, Sumbul and Fahmaan broke their silence on whether they are dating each other.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house

When Fahmaan was asked if he was dating Sumbul, the actor said that he is single and is in a relationship with his work.

On the other hand, Sumbul said that she is tired of giving a clarification about their relationship and that they are only good friends.

She also said that when two actors are romantically paired in a show, audience love their chemistry. So, fans keep making edits which look so real that it makes everyone believe that they are in a relationship. But, that's not always true. On the other hand, whichever actor she works with or have good equation with, fans pair her up with that person, she adds.

Well, finally the fans and audience got a clarification from both Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul that they aren’t in a relationship and are only good friends.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO, READ: Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?

 

 

 

 

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Sumaan Kritika Singh Yadav Aryalie Fahmaan Sumbul Nikki Tamboli Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 reality shows Dharm Patni Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania
MUMBAI: 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and...
Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
MUMBAI: TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the role of prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' ('...
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
MUMBAI: After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi' and 'Crash Course', Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gh
Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!
Shivendra Barot
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
Anushka Kaushik
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
Ak
Emotional! Neil Bhatt shares an emotional farewell post for his wife Aishwarya Sharma as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Sonali Bendre
Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global