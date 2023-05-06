Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan opens up on the reports on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, “Nothing has been confirmed, it’s neither a yes nor a no”! Read for more!

The show Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni is wrapping up and we gave you the update that the show will wrap up shooting by 24th May and air the final episode by the 9th of June.
Fahmaan Khan opens up on the reports on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni. He enjoys a massive fan following.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

There have been reports floating around saying that Fahmaan will be playing the lead in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after the show takes a leap.
TellyChakkar got in touch with Fahmaan to ask about his reaction and he said, “We were in and are in talking terms, between the manager and the production head, and that has not been confirmed yet, nothing has been confirmed, it’s neither a yes nor a no. So, it’s still at that stage, I think the channel and production also have something going on within themselves. So, till it is actually confirmed, there is no point of me saying anything, and when things are confirmed I will tell everyone”.

When asked about his doubling the responbilties as a director and an actor, he said, “Things happened in a way, that I did’nt know that I would end up directing, because when ‘Ishq Ho Gaya’ was shooting, we went in with the fact that we knew the story, and that was the begining of it all, this was the first in terms of the biggest canvas of things”.
Fahmaan is currently seen in the show Dharampatni on Colors and if reports are to be believed that we will soon see him in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

