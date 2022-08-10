Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name.

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with, at Age 19 she was one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint.

Her association and bond with Actor Fahmaan Khan have always grabbed headlines. The news of their fallout has been doing the rounds for a while but there was no concrete reaction from both of them, that is until now, Fahmaan Khan did an interview talking about his fallout with Sumbul and he has gotten a lot of backlash for the same.

Throughout the interview, he made many allegations and claims, kind of blaming Sumbul’s father for their fallout.

Sumbul and her father Toqueer Khan had been silent throughout, also keeping in mind that Sumbul lost her dear pets yesterday itself.

And both of them have remained unavailable for comment but now through their Celebrity Publicist Prashnat Golecha, they have made an official comment.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Prashant Golecha said, “For Now, Sumbul and her father Mr. Toqueer Khan, don’t want to comment on anything or say anything and just wish the best to everyone”.

Sumbul’s silence is understandable given that she just lost her pets, and she might not want to comment on anything. Since the interview Fahmaan has tweeted once requesting people to not spread hate, and has not said anything more.

The drama between the two seems to have escalated to a point where it might not resolve.

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

