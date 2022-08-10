Controversy! Fahmaan Khan explosive allegations on Sumbul’s father, says “I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her ; told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship”! Read The Full Scoop Here!

MUMBAI: The drama between Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has blown up after he did an tell-all interview.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out. And now a recent interview has caused a lot of stir, Fahmaan Khan sat down with an entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble where he spoke about his fallout with Sumbul.

He narrated the whole incident of what went with the two and why the fallout happened. The actor calimed that one of the major reasons, why the music video never happened and their fallout began was of because Sumbul’s father Toqueer Khan because he told Sumbul that Fahmaan did’nt support her enough when she was in the Bigg Boss house and then he was the one was who said no to doing the music video.

When asked about was he hurt when Sumbul did’nt put in efforts even though she was equally invested in the friendship, he said, “I expected it from her and I told her as well, when we met for the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat”, in the vanity. The thing is that she is somebody who can get influenced by somebody or something. It’s been the case for a long time, she can’t decide what to do and what not to do,and how to do it, and I am not saying this in a wring way, that’s the beauty of it , she is a very pure soul and her innocence is what I like about her. I asked her about everything that was going on and all the things that are happening I said to her how should I manage it and how long will I stay silent, there will come a day because the things that are happening then it is affecting me in the worse way possible, people think wring of me without doing anything, I told her there will come a day when I will have to tell the truth and I already sorry about that because this is the truth, and she broke down crying and I told her that I ‘ll be there whenever she needs me”.

Talking about Sumbul Allegations that came out after Tabish Pasha put out a video, he said, “I spoke to her about this, when Tabish put out the video, we had promised the fans when the promotions of the earlier song that if that song reaches two million views, and 25 thousand comments, we will bring out the video with Fahmaan and Sumbul, that was promise made to them, we said that. So that happened, when Sumbul when into the Bigg Boss house, fans were getting angry that we had not made the video, we said that when she comes out, we will make one, when she came out, the whole things, we were being trolled. I picked up the phone one last time even after the whole thing happened with her father, I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her, I called him and said that this is the last time I am asking you about this and told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship and I told him to forgive us and let it go, and he says that he cannot do that”.

He went on to talk about Sumbul’s video and said “Sumbul put out a video that we should not involve her family and that she never said no to doing the video just that we would do her music video first, but someone refused it, the someone here was me, and which is why she is not doing the music video, which is not the truth, it was a complete lie, and I even called her out on it and said, why did you lie and she said because is someone will say anything about my family then I will have to say something, then I said, that now she has involved me for no reason at all and I never said no, I even tried to resolve it so many time, I texted her during Eid that have some shame Khan family, I have been trying to call for Eid, nobody picked up my phone and it is wrong”.

Fahmaan also went on to say that he misses his friends and doesn’t like loosing friends.

This controversy between the two has gone too far with fans of the twp chimming in, it will be intersting to see what Sumbul has to say.

