Breaking! Fahman Khan will NOT be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap

Reports of TV heartthrob Fahmaan Khan being signed on as the lead have been doing the rounds lately.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 12:15
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast. 

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep cropping up in their life. 

And with Harshad Arora playing the role of Satya and the twist of Sai and Satya getting married. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s exit from the show has disheartened the fans and since then there has been big news that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora are all going to quit the show and the show is going to take a major leap.

Reports of TV heartthrob Fahmaan Khan being signed on as the lead have been doing the rounds.

But TellyChakkar has a major update about the same.

As per sources on the set, Fahmaan will not be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap.

The reasons for this are still unknown but fans of the actor were in two minds about the same, while they were excited on one hand, they were also skeptical about it on the other.

But this means that the question of who will play the lead of the show is still up for the curiosity of the fans.

Fahmaan on the other hand will continue shooting for his current show Balaji’s Pyaar Ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni, as the delightful news that the show has gotten an extension for the month has been out.

Who would you like to see on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and if not her, then it's Abdu, Shiv and Ruhi" – Fahmaan Khan


    

 

Fahmaan Khan Dharampatni Imlie GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi Tanmay Rishi Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
3
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Star Plus' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show...
Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post
MUMBAI:  We all love seeing our favorite star’s Instagram posts. They share little tidbits from their personal lives...
Shocking! "Yeh to Raj Kundra ka mask hai" Netizens on Akshay Kumar's bag
MUMBAI:  Akshay Kumar is indeed one of the most loved actors we have an acting space, over the time with his movies,...
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Pushpa accused for Dilip's missing laptop
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Harshad and Rajesh's conflicts becomes a bigger problem for others
MUMBAI:  Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Copra
Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!
ishita dutta
HAPPINESS! From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth; these celebrities became proud owners of a new HOME
Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita
Exclusive! LSD Film’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita?
Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
Anupam Mittal
RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away