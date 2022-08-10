Exclusive! “I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and if not her, then it's Abdu, Shiv and Ruhi" – Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the show going off air.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what difficulties he faced as an actor and also who he thinks would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

What are the difficulties you have faced after turning into a director?

I have always been a director’s actor and I try not to trouble him, but I have seen how other actors create trouble. I would want actors to know that a director has a lot of pressure on his head. He has a vision as he is the captain of the ship. It's his directorial vision that comes on-screen.

Which song have you enjoyed working on?

Each of the projects of mine has been my own baby and in both the songs, I was involved with screenplay till the edit part. I didn't have much knowledge in the first song than I have in this one. The first video we worked on was of a minimal cost, which was difficult. But, I found good actors to work with in both the projects.

Who do you think is the strongest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

For me, it's Anjum. I know she is very strong and she would kill all the stunts in the show. She is too strong. If not her, then it's Shiv, Abdu and Ruhi.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan is one of the most loved actors of television. The fans love watching him on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more