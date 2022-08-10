OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie ,and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

Sumbul on the other hand is one of the youngest actresses achieving milestone after milestone and currently taking part in many different shows. The two as AryaLie, have a very dedicated fan base who are always active and sharing old and new edits.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out. And now a recent interview has caused a lot of stir, Fahmaan Khan sat down with an entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble where he spoke about his fallout with Sumbul.

He narrated the whole incident and said, the fallout actually happened when Sumbul came out of the house and she told Fahmaan on the phone that she found that Fahmaan did not support her enough in the Bigg Boss house and he went and cleared everything with her. He also revealed that he actually did not go up to her house as her father did not want him there and lied about it to the fans to keep the speculations calm.

He also revealed that her father had gotten angry initially because somebody had posted a snippet from their first song Her father was uncomfortable with it and he was angry about it. Cut to when Sumbul came out and they were supposed to do two music videos together, but Sumbul’s father said that she will not be doing the Tabish Pasha’s song because her father, Touqeer Khan was still angry at them.

Fahmaan then revealed that he actually spoke to Touqeer Khan and tried to sort things out but her father did not budge and that’s when Fahmaan refused to do the music video that Sumbul was planning as well.

Things then just escalated because since then Sumbul and Fahmaan gave barely spoken and according to Fahmaan he has tried to resolve things but there has been no response from Sumbul, in a concise way. He also revealed that he spoke to her when they did Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull’s episode and she broke down crying.

According to Fahmaan, the Touqeer family did not even pick up his call when he called them up on Eid.

Further in the conversation, he said directly into the camera that her father should let it go and not drag things further and that he misses her as a friend, he also claimed that “There can be speculations that I want fame on behalf of her or do interviews about that, but I just want to tell the truth to people. It’s weird that people think I am using Sumbul for fame, if I wanted fame I would have gone to Bigg Boss man, I am still getting offered but that’s not my space, I am not big on fame, I am an actor and that’s the thing I’ll be doing that gives me happiness”.

During the course of the interview, he made many explosive claims, Fans have been trolling Fahmaan on Twitter for doing the interview as well.

