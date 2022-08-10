OMG! Imlie's AryaLie and real-life SuMaan are trending again but not for the happiest reasons! Find out what happened?

The two as AryaLie, have a very dedicated fan base who are always active and sharing old and new edits.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 16:01
Fahmaan

MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success. 

Sumbul on the other hand is one of the youngest actresses achieving milestone after milestone and currently taking part in many different shows. 

The two as AryaLie, have a very dedicated fan base who are always active and sharing old and new edits.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and if not her, then it's Abdu, Shiv and Ruhi" – Fahmaan Khan

And while fans are happy for them, their love for SuMaan precedes everything else. The fans are constantly on the lookout for new SuMaan aka Sumbul and Fahmaan spotting, interactions, and more.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out. And now a recent interview has caused a lot of stir, Fahmaan Khan sat down with an entertainment portal and spoke about what really happened with the Sumbul and the music video and about everything that was said about it.

Fans of Sumbul are not okay with Fahmaan’s interview and they have expressed their disappointment via Twitter, Things got so heated up that Fahmaan had a jump in himself and he tweeted, 

And since then Sumbul has been trending with over 16,000 tweets, with them growing every minute, while some are blaming Fahmaan, some are defending him and Sumbul has kept silent over this. 

Sumbul unfortunately has also lost a dear little cat of hers called Clouds, today.

This unfortunate turn of events in the friendship and the bond of one of the dearest onscreen couples and real-life friends is sure to hurt the fans.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front

Keywords: fahmaan khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Sumaan aryalie Fahmaan Sumbul Fight Touqeer Khan Tabish Pasha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 16:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sanjot does the unimaginable! Leaves her husband Dilpreet’s house and moves to New York with her son Manpreet in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family...
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
MUMBAI:  Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the...
OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!
MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie ,and enjoys a massive fan...
Katha Ankahee: AWW! Viaan's tireless efforts melt Katha's heart
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This is a sad time for Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she is mourning the...
Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans
MUMBAI :Hindi cinema actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been...
Recent Stories
Bipasha Basu
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!
sumbul
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house
Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s charcter Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say!
ishita dutta
HAPPINESS! From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth; these celebrities became proud owners of a new HOME
Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita
Exclusive! LSD Film’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita?