OMG! Imlie's AryaLie and real-life SuMaan are trending again but not for the happiest reasons! Find out what happened?

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

Sumbul on the other hand is one of the youngest actresses achieving milestone after milestone and currently taking part in many different shows.

The two as AryaLie, have a very dedicated fan base who are always active and sharing old and new edits.

And while fans are happy for them, their love for SuMaan precedes everything else. The fans are constantly on the lookout for new SuMaan aka Sumbul and Fahmaan spotting, interactions, and more.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out. And now a recent interview has caused a lot of stir, Fahmaan Khan sat down with an entertainment portal and spoke about what really happened with the Sumbul and the music video and about everything that was said about it.

Fans of Sumbul are not okay with Fahmaan’s interview and they have expressed their disappointment via Twitter, Things got so heated up that Fahmaan had a jump in himself and he tweeted,

Please, guys, no hate to anyone. The only reason I did that interview is to tell you guys that nobody was at fault. The situation was wrong, and worse were the interpretations. Please stop writing things that can hurt someone's sentiments. And watch the IV to be at peace — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) May 30, 2023

And since then Sumbul has been trending with over 16,000 tweets, with them growing every minute, while some are blaming Fahmaan, some are defending him and Sumbul has kept silent over this.

Sumbul unfortunately has also lost a dear little cat of hers called Clouds, today.

This unfortunate turn of events in the friendship and the bond of one of the dearest onscreen couples and real-life friends is sure to hurt the fans.

