OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals that she wouldn’t want to return to television and do this instead at the professional front

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as she purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

Post her participation in the reality show, the actress has been flooded with offers and is taking her time to choose projects.

In a recent interaction with the media, Sumbul revealed that she wouldn’t return to television.

The actress said that “I am been offered a lot of projects on television, but I don’t intend to return to that as a daily soap takes one – two years of your life. Hence, I wouldn’t like to come back on television and I am concentrating on movie and OTT projects”

Well, there is no doubt that the fandom and success that Sumbul has received post Bigg Boss is on another level and she is taking it slow while selecting her upcoming projects.

