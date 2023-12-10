Exclusive! ‘Faltu’ fame Niharika Chouksey reveals a trend they never approved of but still had to follow, read to know more

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:18
Faltu

MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey is a very talented actress who was last seen in the Star Plus show Faltu that went off-air recently. Niharika played the lead role in the show opposite Aakash Ahuja and the on-screen pair were loved and admired hugely by the fans of the show.

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the time when

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I don’t there’s anything useless. Anything can be useless at some point of time. I can speak on any topic non-stop.

What’s the weirdest nickname you ever got?

‘Kamles’, Babban, Balvinder Kaur, Bubz, Shemdi

What’s a body part of yours that you cannot survive without?

I don’t think we can survive without any of our body parts. I mean, it’ hard. So I think they are important and we should be very grateful for it.

How much cash do you have in your wallet right now? If you’re wrong, the cash belongs to team Tellychakkar.

I’m carrying a card.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

The Reels that those reporters would ask us to make. I was feverish and was in the get-up of a boy. There was a song ‘Nacho nacho’ that had won a national award. We were also made to do a video where it was a POV shot. A person would have to shoot while running around the other person. So we were not approving that but we still did it.

What’s a compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

Someone once told me that I have pretty eyes but why they don’t work? In a way he gave me a compliment and also insulted me by calling me blind.

According to you, which is a fictional character that you think would be boring to meet in real life?

Nobita. I would like to meet Doreamon. All my wishes will come true. Nobita is useless.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No.

Complete the sentence – My partner gives me the best...

What if I am single? I’m very single. Single like a Pringle.

What’s a lie you told in this segment?

I forgot about it.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja addresses dating rumours of him and Niharika Chouksey, reveals he finds his on-screen chemistry with her quite good and much more

This was our fun conversation with Niharika Chouksey. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Aakash Ahuja Niharika Chouksey Drishti Thakur Faltu Hardika Sharma Ayaan Tanisha Sushanta Das Television Boyhood Production Star Plus Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Anusha Mishra, made her debut with the show Tera Kya Hoga Alia? and recently made her Hindi movie debut...
Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him
MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Harshad Chopda and...
Oh No! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's London hotel address leaked, Security concerns arise as fans showing up unannounced; Says ‘I don't understand one thing…’
MUMBAI: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT ended in August, but it's still a popular topic thanks to the post-show...
Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another one interesting update from the world of entertainment.The viewers have...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Savi finally gets a room in the hostel; Yashwant and Surekha’s plan is an epic fail
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja takes legal action against a digital content creator for roasting his wife
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to her son Vayu in 2022, is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the...
Recent Stories
Anusha
Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhir
Viewers Speak: Abhir should stay with Abhimanyu, Akshara does not deserve him
Elvish
Oh No! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's London hotel address leaked, Security concerns arise as fans showing up unannounced; Says ‘I don't understand one thing…’
Jhalak
Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV; is this the end to TKSS? Read on to know more
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to grace the primere show along side Salman Khan
Archana
Archana Gautam urges Maharashtra CM for police protection
Niharika
Exclusive! Faltu fame Niharika Chouksey roped in for the lead in Dangal TV's upcoming show Aaina