Exclusive! ‘Faltu’ fame Niharika Chouksey reveals a trend they never approved of but still had to follow, read to know more

MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey is a very talented actress who was last seen in the Star Plus show Faltu that went off-air recently. Niharika played the lead role in the show opposite Aakash Ahuja and the on-screen pair were loved and admired hugely by the fans of the show.

The fans of the show were not happy with the news of the show going off-air but they are still happy as they get to follow their favourite actors, Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja on social media platforms.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the time when

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I don’t there’s anything useless. Anything can be useless at some point of time. I can speak on any topic non-stop.

What’s the weirdest nickname you ever got?

‘Kamles’, Babban, Balvinder Kaur, Bubz, Shemdi

What’s a body part of yours that you cannot survive without?

I don’t think we can survive without any of our body parts. I mean, it’ hard. So I think they are important and we should be very grateful for it.

How much cash do you have in your wallet right now? If you’re wrong, the cash belongs to team Tellychakkar.

I’m carrying a card.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

The Reels that those reporters would ask us to make. I was feverish and was in the get-up of a boy. There was a song ‘Nacho nacho’ that had won a national award. We were also made to do a video where it was a POV shot. A person would have to shoot while running around the other person. So we were not approving that but we still did it.

What’s a compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

Someone once told me that I have pretty eyes but why they don’t work? In a way he gave me a compliment and also insulted me by calling me blind.

According to you, which is a fictional character that you think would be boring to meet in real life?

Nobita. I would like to meet Doreamon. All my wishes will come true. Nobita is useless.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No.

Complete the sentence – My partner gives me the best...

What if I am single? I’m very single. Single like a Pringle.

What’s a lie you told in this segment?

I forgot about it.

