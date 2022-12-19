EXCLUSIVE! Famous casting director Dipti Shah celebrates her golden jubilee lavishly; Various actors attend; Check out glimpses

MUMBAI : Actors are the ones who gain major fame by landing roles and projects. But it is the casting directors who actually are the ones who need to be given the credit for casting the actors in the first place. Casting directors work hard trying to find the perfect fit for a character.

One such casting director is Dipti Shah. She has been a part of the industry and in the casting business for 15 years now. Her casting company is called Veer Manibhadradada. She has launched more than 100 actors.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Casting director Piyush Pandey talks about the casting process and his experience; says, “Acting is more important than looking like the part you’re playing.”

She recently celebrated her 50th birthday and the celebration was a total hit. It was a star studded evening with lots of fun games and music. Everyone had a blast and a few names that graced the evening were Riya Soni, Varun Budhadev, the cast of Aparajita and many more.

Here a few glimpses from the bash:

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar