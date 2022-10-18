EXCLUSIVE! Casting director Vikas Kancha talks about the casting process and his current projects; says, “The actors usually trend to throw a lot of tantrums”

MUMBAI: Vikas Kancha is a renowned casting director and has casted amazing talents for various projects over a period of time. Some of his projects include that of Crash for Alt Balaji, a mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesha, Sony LIV’s Shrikant Bhasir.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the casting director and got to know interesting insights.

What is your process like or your criteria before you finalize an actor for a role?

“The first thing I see is if the artist fits the character or not. Secondly, how experienced the artist is. Next I see how well he is acting in the part he is supposed to play according to the script. After this we finalize someone for a role.”

Have you ever had an uneventful experience with an actor after you have signed them for the project?

“Yes, the actors usually tend to throw a lot of tantrums. I also have had an experience as such. Once I had casted an actor and after everything, the actor backed out from the project. He said that he won’t do it and gave multiple excuses. I had to face a lot of difficulty because of it. You never know how the person will turn out to be so it is always uncertain especially with the new members.”

What are you currently working on?

“I recently worked for a big upcoming project for an OTT platform which I cannot name as I am bound by contract. Apart from that, I worked on various projects for multiple platforms including Jio, Hotstar and Voot. Apart from this, a biopic is also coming up. I have great projects lined up. My current work also includes a crime show for Atrangii TV”

