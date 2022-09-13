EXCLUSIVE! Farah Lakhani and Kapil Arya roped in for Sasural simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is the sequel of the long running hit show Sasural Simar Ka. The sequel has been on AIR since April 2021. The chemistry between Simar and Aarav is loved by the audience and so is that of Reema and Vivaan.

Set in Agra, the story revolves around Simar and Reema Narayan, two sisters with different personalities. While Simar dreams of becoming a singer, Reema aspires to be a model. Aarav Oswal and Vivaan Oswal are cousins who love and respect one another. They fall for Reema, but Simar falls for Aarav. The plot got interesting from here with a lot of twists and turns.

As per sources, Farah Lakhani and Kapil Arya have been roped in for the show. There is not much known about their characters but they will be playing pivotal roles.

Farah Lakhani started her career with Life OK show Har Mard Ka Dard in 2017. She gained appreciation and recognition after her show Bepannah. In 2020, she appeared in Zee TV show Hamari Wali Good News which was based on Surrogacy.

She shared the screen with veteran actors like Mr. Rajesh Khattar, Juhi Parmar and Jennifer Winget.

Kapil Arya He has appeared in multiple commercials and TV shows. He started his television career with SuperCops vs Supervillains in 2012 playing the role of sub-inspector Aditya. This was followed by his role in Zee TV's Doli Armaano Ki where he played the role of Karan.

In 2017, Kapil played Achutya in Sony SAB's Tenali Rama (TV series), an Indian Hindi-language historical comedy drama based on the life of the legendary Telugu poet Tenali Ramakrishna and Chandrasen in Sony Television's Peshwa Bajirao (TV series) along with Star Plus's Mere Angne Mein.

