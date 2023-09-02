Exclusive! ‘Fashion’ fame actress Kitu Gidwani roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV

The show doesn’t have a name yet but we have an update that Kitu Gidwani has been roped in for a character on the show and she could reportedly play the lead’s mother.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:16
Exclusive! ‘Fashion’ fame actress Kitu Gidwani roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV

Many new shows are starting up, some are up for big leaps while some are going off air. This cycle goes on repeat as the people from the industry strive hard to keep the audience entertained.

Similarly now we are back with exciting news on a show produced by Swastik Productions that will air on Sony TV and have Tina Dutta in the lead role.

The show doesn’t have a name yet but we have an update that Kitu Gidwani has been roped in for a character on the show and she could reportedly play the lead’s mother.

More information on her character is still unknown.

Tina Dutta is reportedly in talks for the lead on the show and she was recently part of Bigg Boss 16 where she won many hearts and was evicted later.

Kitu is popular for her roles in Ok Jaanu, Fashion, Ghost Stories, Traffic among others and is a tremendous actress. Let’s see what she will add to the show once it airs.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:16

