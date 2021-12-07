EXCLUSIVE! Garima Jain and Imran Khan roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings to you an exclusive piece of information from the world of Television.

TellyChakkar keeps bringing you the most exclusive and updated information about your favorite TV stars, shows, and everything entertainment.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Madhu Sarkar and Pankaj Motla roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Crime Alert on Dangal TV is one of the most-watched shows in India, it follows the most spine-chilling criminal incidents that are based on true stories.

The show follows different crime stories that have happened all across India.

Now Tellychakkaar exclusively brings to you the news that television actors Imran Khan and Garima Jain have been roped in for Crime Alert.

Their roles and the story that they have to adapt haven't been confirmed yet but they will play leads.

Imran Khan's first appearance in a TV series was Tara. This was followed by Dastaan, Parampara, Ajnabi, Nagin, Chandni, Aashirwad, Astitwa, Ammaji Ki Gali, Jinny, and Jeju, and I Love My India.

And Garima Jain is known for her roles in Shakti- Ek Astitiva Ke Ehsass Ki. Next, she portrayed the important character of Nisha in the supernatural show Tantra as well as episodic roles in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Navrangi Re!, and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. She also made her OTT debut with Alt Balaji's Gandi Baat and Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3.

Let us know your thoughts about the show in the comments below!

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sidharth Shukhla was an example for all the up and coming actors that sky is the limit for all of us: Imran Khan