Exclusive! Garima Jain roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Star Bharat's show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is one of the most popular shows of small screens and it stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

The show is doing exceptionally well and the audience have given it a thumbs up.

One of the reasons why the audience is glued to the screens is because of the engaging story line that keeps the audience glued to the screen.

Soon, the show will witness a new entry.

As per sources, Garima Jain is roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Not much is known about her role but she would be playing a pivotal role.

She is a known actress of television and OTT and she is best known for her roles in Gandii Baat, Mastram, Balika Vadhu, Kaavach etc.

She was also part of movies like Mardaani 2, Aafat-E-Ishq etc.

Well, the audience is witnessing an interesting track in the show and it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would come in the show with the entry of Garima Jain.

