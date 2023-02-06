Exclusive! Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to have a rerun of the show beginning at 6 pm on Star Plus!

Star Bharat's popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 06:00
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry’s chemistry is what fans of the show absolutely love and the show has a very dedicated and devoted fan following.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Karan Suchak to enter Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

As per sources, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will be having reruns on Star Plus at the 6 pm slot starting today.

The show does have a very dedicated fan base and viewers are always enthralled with what is happening on the show the decision to start the reruns from the beginning on Star Plus, makes sense and it also fills in the 6 pm slot.

We previously gave you the update that Actor Vijay Tilani is all set to enter the show in a negative role as Vikram.

We reached out to the actor and he confirmed the news. He said, “I am very excited, I have done a lot of TV shows before but I have never played a negative character on screen before, I have done that on stage many times but never in a show. I am very excited to be taking this on and excited to be exploring a grey shade as well”.

ALSO READ: Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence

