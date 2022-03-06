EXCLUSIVE! Garima Parihar opens up on taking up Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, says she has never attended so many workshops before for any other show and much more

MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

We have exclusively reported about producer JD Majethia all set to come up with a new show titled Pushpa Impossible.

It will be a women-centric show which will star Karun Pandey in the lead role.

JD Majethia has roped in some talented bunch of actors like Sachin Parikh, Deshna Duggad, Jayesh Barbhaya, Vrinda Duvani, Garima Parihar, Navin Pandita, Darshan Gurjar among others in pivotal roles.

Garima Parihar is playing a pivotal role in the show.

As the show's date inches closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Garima who spoke about the show and much more.

How is your experience so far working for the show?

For me, it's an amazing experience. The moment I got selected for this show, we started doing workshops. This is the first time I did so many workshops for this show. The makers have shown so much seriousness for the show and polished us as actors. The actors, team and everyone are very loving. It is fun working with them.

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

I have a great equation with everyone. When I saw Karuna ma'am on the first day, I thought she might be a little strict. But then, I am really enjoying working with her. She is very bubbly. All co-stars make you feel very comfortable. We all got along really well during our workshops.

How challenging is the character for you?

I wouldn't say how challenging the character is. My character is today's girl. She believes in equality, confidence, self reliant and loves her family. She also loves Ashwin in the show. She also knows how to balance her personal and professional life. She knows what she wants from her life and is a very strong headed woman.

