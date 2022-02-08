EXCLUSIVE! Garud fame Soni Singh opens up on participating in reality shows after doing Bigg Boss, shares about her dream roles and much more

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's mythological drama series Dharm Yoddha - Garud has recently hit the small screens.

The show has been working wonders ever since the first episode.

Dharm Yoddha - Garud stars Vishal Karwal, Faisal Shaikh, Toral Rasputra, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Soni Singh and Ankit Raaj among others in pivotal roles.

We all know that the show is about the beautiful tales of Garud which haven't been showcased before on small screens.

Soni is known for her stellar performances in various TV shows so far.

The actress is playing the role of Diti in the show and is being lauded for her beautiful performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Soni who spoke about her personal and professional life.

You have been a part of so many shows and performed different roles. Any dream roles which you are still looking forward to performing on-screen?

There are dream roles. We are hungry actors and never satisfied by performing one character. One of the challenging roles is the one which I am doing in a mythological show. But there are dream roles which I am going to do. I want to perform in a gothic character. I want to be a part of shows like Game Of Thrones. I also want to perform a gangster role. I don't like playing girl next door kind of roles. Such characters are very challenging to perform and there is so much scope for me as an actor.

Your take on reality shows. After Bigg Boss, are you keen on doing Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Khatron Ke khiladi?

After doing Bigg Boss, I really want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi because I want to do stunts. I am craving to do something different. I am not scared of doing stunts at all. I have done stunts and action sequences in my first show. Khatron is on my bucket list. Also, I would love to do Jhalak because I love to dance. I am waiting for these opportunities.

Tell us about your experience with the cast of the show.

My experience with the cast has been great. Everyone is so nice. I have met most of them at various gatherings, parties and through common friends. It was a golden game changer for me as they all were my friends. I felt that now I don't have to be scared of a mythological show as they all will support me. I have seen many actors on TV so I know about their work. Now, we all are great friends.

