EXCLUSIVE! Garvita Sadhwani roped in for Bodhi Tree's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita

Garvita Sadhwani is all set to be a part of Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV. 

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels. 

Zee TV has been entertaining viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows. 

And now, the channel has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role in the drama series. 

We also confirmed that actor Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role opposite Shweta in the show. 

The makers unveiled the show's promo a few days ago where they also revealed the name of the show which is titled Main Hoon Aparajita.

And now, one more name is added to the list. 

Actress Garvita Sadhwani is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Garvita will be seen playing the role of Nia who will be the daughter of Manav and his first wife in the show. 

The actress has starred in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee and D-Day. 

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past. 

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV. 

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans. 

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

