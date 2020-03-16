EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Amlani on playing a father on-screen at a young age in Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai: I was like a child who was waiting to play something like this all my life

MUMBAI: Gaurav Amlani is roped in to play the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The actor is paired opposite Aetashaa Sansgiri who plays the titular role of Ahilya Bai.

Gaurav is being lauded for his performance as Khande Rao.

The actor's character in the show has seen lots of growth and the viewers are loving how his character has shaped over the months.

The show recently took a leap of 8 years where we saw a lot of changes in the characters and also new characters being introduced to spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gaurav who spoke about the changes in Khanderao's character and much more.

The show has recently witnessed the leap. What changes have you seen in your character?

The show took a leap of 8 years which is a long time. The characters have seen physical changes as well as other changes. Now I am seen as the father of two children. There was a responsibility that age very gracefully. Khanderao in the show is almost my age right now. He died at the age of 31. Khanderao was a young father. We started shooting for the leap just after two days when we were informed about it. Except for the moustache, nothing has been changed about my character. I took that as a challenge as to how I will portray Khanderao convincingly who is also a father of two children. I did a lot of homework that I did for those two days. I gave a lot of thought to how to portray this character. There have to be major changes. Khanderao is no more a brat prince but he is the king now. I took care of little details. I changed the internal world of my character. I am still discovering my role as the journey has started. I changed the way I walk, and talk, I made it more crisp and now, Khanderao is a man of few words. I have been getting messages from people about all these things which makes me feel that I am going the right way. It was a big surprise for the viewers to see the change and the leap. It's really fun to play this new phase of my character.

were your thoughts when you were narrated about the leap in the show? Were you hesitant to play a father on-screen at such a young age?What

There were so many yes's for me than any point of concern for me. There was so much that was told to me about which has happened and which is going to happen. I was jumping with joy. I was like a child who was waiting to play something like this all my life. I was hungry and borderline desperate and extremely happy when I was offered this role. And I still am. Every day, when I get the script, I get excited to play something different. My parents are watching me since day one of the show and they have seen me grow. They are watching me grow through Khanderao. When I talk about playing a father, there were so many things which I thought I'll get to do here. I thought about this as well. Even if I will have to play a college boy by making major transformations myself, I would still do it.

How has been with your experience with Shruti Panwar who is playing Gautambai's role?

It's just been a week, you can tell the vibe of a person. It has been very nice, she has come with warm energy on the set. She is a mother in real life too who has a son of almost my age. Shruti has a nice motherly instinct in her. We connected as an actor in the very first reading. That's how we realized that as actors, we are on the same page. I recently shot my first scene with her and it came out well. It didn't feel like I am working with her for the first time.

Well said, Gaurav!

