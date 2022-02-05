EXCLUSIVE! 'Ghar Ek Mandir's Ankit Bathla roped in for a Bollywood movie 'Do Ajanabe' with Raj Babbar! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: After winning viewers over with his bad-boy character as Siddhant Sinha in &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, popular actor Ankit Bathla also played the role of Vedant Sinha the good lawyer who is out to get justice for the people.

Fans have loved Ankit on the show and the duality he showed while laying these two polar opposite characters.

TellyChakkar Exclusively reports that Ankit will be starring in a Bollywood murder mystery 'Do Ajnabee' with Arya Babbar.

The shoot for the movie is currently ongoing in Nanital, a beautiful location with a lot of snow. The movie is a Murder mystery starring Arya Babbar and Ankit Bathla, the movie also has some romantic angles to it.

The movie will have a theatrical release and is directed By Sanjeev.

Ankit Stars in the show, 'Ghar Ek Mandir' which is going off-air right now the show will end on a courtroom drama.

