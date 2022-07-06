Exclusive! Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan fame Tanushree Kaushal roped in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Tanushree Kaushal is one of the most talented actresses in telly town and is known for various roles in the industry.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan fame Tanushree Kaushal has been roped in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Andita Sinha and RK Tushar roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for ZEE TV

The plot is yet to be known, but we can expect a beautiful love story. Tanushree will be essaying the role of Niyati's mom onscreen.

Karan and Niyati's fresh pairing has generated a lot of excitement among viewers.

The launch date of Channa Mereya is yet to be known.

How excited are you to see Tanushree in her next role in Karan and Niyati's show?

Let us know about your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.