Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Jitendra Bohara joins Sony TV’s Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

We recently wrote about Divya Sehgal and Rajeev Bharadwaj being part of Sony TV’s new show Kaamnaa. The show is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

The show stars Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, in lead roles.

The latest we hear is that actor Jitendra Bohara, who is currently part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has joined the cast of Kaamna.

According to our sources, he will female protagonist’s brother named Karan in the show.

Jitendra confirmed the news and shared, “I want to thank producers and casting director Prashant Joshi for casting me for another project.”

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are also coming up with a new show titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!