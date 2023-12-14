Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sonia Singh bags Dangal TV’s Aaina!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows in the pipeline and there are many which have launched recently. One of them happens to be Aaina, which launched on December 11 on Dangal TV.

The show features Fahmaan Haider and Niharika Chouksey in the leading roles. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, which has earlier produced some very popular shows in the likes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

We recently reported that Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi and Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey have been roped in for the show. Not only them, Mansi Arora, who has been seen in Sony TV's Mere Sai and Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein also plays an essential role in the show.

Now, TellyChakkar has a fresh update on Aaina.

Credible sources under the honey's hat inform us that Sonia Singh has come on board for the show. She will be seen in a grey shaded character and will have a Bihari accent. Sonia is known for her stint as Dr. Keerti Mehra in in Star One's Dill Mill Gayye and more recently, she has been seen in projects such as Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Faltu.

