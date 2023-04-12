Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

Jyoti has been seen in television projects in the likes of Tera Mera Saath Rahe and Durga Aur Charu in the past. As for Aaishani, she has been seen in projects such as Kora Kagazz, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Bhakharwadi.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

There are many shows which are being launched and there are many other concepts which are being introduced which promise to entertain the audience. Dangal TV also has an interesting line-up of shows and one of them happens to be Aaina. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

The show will star Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles. Apart from them, Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi and Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey have also been roped in for the show. Now, we have news that Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav join the cast of the show.

A handle in the name of Dangaltvupdates on Instagram updated the same.

Also Read: Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Shashank Mishra roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show "Aaina"

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc.

