Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Aria Sakaria’s mother reveals the challenges faced as a parent of a child actor

All the characters in the show, be it negative or positive, justify their roles very well and as a result, the audience connects to them so well that they don’t just stop at watching the show but also follow the actors on social media where they shower them with a lot of love and admiration.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. The ratings are exceptionally good and the audience loves the track of the show and the equation between Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

Aria Sakaria is a child actress who plays the role of Savi in the show and viewers love her immensely.

However, Aria being a child actress becomes a little challenging for the parents. It is seen many times on Aria’s Instagram account that she shares a great bond with her mother, Niti Sakaria.

So this time, Tellychakkar got in touch with Aria’s mother Niti and asked about the challenges that she faces and much more.

How has experience since Aria has been a part of such a big show?

Firstly, I wasn’t sure that Aria would be a part of such a big show because it very sudden. I got a call at 2am and I was told that there is a show where a child actor is required and so I sent an old audition video. She got selected on basis of that. I feel blessed that she got this show.

As there needs to a balance between her education and her work, how do you handle that?

It’s a little difficult because she is a very active child and cannot stay in one place. After shots, she keeps going to everyone’s room. So yes, balancing is a little difficult. However, she is very clever and sharp with a good grasping capacity. So things work out well in between shots.

As a mother, what are the challenges that you face?

She was 5 and a half years old when she joined the show. So I stay with her all the time, from morning to night. I have to take care of her food schedule and study schedule. Somewhere in all of that, my activities go for a toss but I feel blessed that she is doing very well.

This was our conversation with Aria’s mother Niti Sakaria. Tell us how you feel about it in the comments.

