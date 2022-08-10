Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside

MUMBAI:The star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as now Sai and Savi has entered the Chavan Niwas.

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.

One of the kids, being an attractive point of the show, is Tanmay Rishi.



Tanmay Rishi Shah is loved for his role as Vinayak on the show and he plays the sweetest and most adorable child who is obedient of the elders.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about his bond with Aishwarya, his experience as Vinu and much more.

How has your experience been playing the role of Vinayak so far?

I love shooting. When I have a holiday and I don’ have to shoot I don’t lije it.

How do you feel working with such great actors?

I love working with them. So many actors like Vihaan bhaiya, Aishwarya didi, Neil bhaiya, Ayesha didi, Aria, I love working with them, especially Aishwarya didi. We play the most.

How’s your bonding with Aria Sakaria?

We have a lot of fun together. We are just the way we are even in the scenes. Just the moment they say ‘cut!’, we start playing around.

