Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 22:39
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside

MUMBAI:The star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as now Sai and Savi has entered the Chavan Niwas.

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah shares a nostalgic clip, fans lost in memories of Kaira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the kids, being an attractive point of the show, is Tanmay Rishi.


Tanmay Rishi Shah is loved for his role as Vinayak on the show and he plays the sweetest and most adorable child who is obedient of the elders.
Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about his bond with Aishwarya, his experience as Vinu and much more.

How has your experience been playing the role of Vinayak so far?

I love shooting. When I have a holiday and I don’ have to shoot I don’t lije it.

How do you feel working with such great actors?

I love working with them. So many actors like Vihaan bhaiya, Aishwarya didi, Neil bhaiya, Ayesha didi, Aria, I love working with them, especially Aishwarya didi. We play the most.

How’s your bonding with Aria Sakaria?

We have a lot of fun together. We are just the way we are even in the scenes. Just the moment they say ‘cut!’, we start playing around.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

This was our conversation with the child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah. Tell us how you feel about the conversation.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Shah Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Savi Vinayak Bhavani Ninad Omkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 22:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside
MUMBAI:The star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The...
Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it out
MUMBAI :Sheetal Maulik is currently playing the character of Sonali Omkar Chavan on the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter”
MUMBAI :Aashish did amazingly well as Siddharth Choubey in Zee TV's Mithai and ruled everyone's heart.His sweet-bitter...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets suspicious of Maya and Anuj’s relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Radhe and Apaharan actress Monica Chaudhary roped in for Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects being made on digital platforms in...
Recent Stories
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it ou
Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it out
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter”
Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show
Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show
cast helps him prepare
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan Rao Who Essays The Role Of Raunaq In Star Plus Show Chashni
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal