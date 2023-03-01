Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah shares a nostalgic clip, fans lost in memories of Kaira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Vinayak’s aka Tanmay Rishi Shah’s shares some deep WISDOM, check out

When it comes to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a lot of things are working in the makers’ favour, be it the storyline, the characters or the kids.

One of the kids, being an attractive point of the show, is Tanmay Rishi.

Tanmay Rishi Shah is loved for his role of Vinayak on the show and he plays the sweetest and most adorable child who is obedient of the elders.

However, this isn’t Tanmay Shah’s first show and that’s audience loves him more as they have witnessed him growing.

Tanmay was also seen first in Star Plus’ longest running serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the child of one of Indian television’s most memorable on-screen couples – Kartik and Naira also known as Kaira.

Recently, Tanmay just shared an old scene from his days in the show and the netizens got lost in Nostalgia.

Surely the show is going well but recently viewers of the show had asked on Twitter that they want the writers to come up with a better story as this is not interesting at all.

Check out the post below:

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

Do you miss this pair?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.