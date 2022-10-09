EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Mitaali Nag aka Devyani on how she bagged her first show: I was shortlisted for Afsar Bitiya after a casting director saw my BBM DP on a friend’s phone

Mitaali Nag who is playing the role of Devyani aka Devi in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, opens up on bagging her first show, the kinds of roles she wants to play and much more. 

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has managed to garner rave reviews from viewers ever since the beginning. 

The show's stellar star cast is one of the major reasons behind its popularity. 

Each and every actor has proved their mettle in acting and nailed their respective characters. 

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Vihan Verma, Mridul Kumar, Kishori Shahane, and Sheetal Maulik among others are seen in pivotal roles. 

We all know that actress Mitaali Nag is also seen in the show where she is playing Devyani Pulkit Deshpande.

The actress has played the role of a mentally challenged woman who is slowly on the road to recovery. 

Mitaali's character has progressed a lot with time and the viewers have seen a drastic change in her.

The show has recently witnessed a leap and the storyline has moved forward with new characters joining the cast.

Mitaali who was very much a part of the show till now is all set to bid adieu.  

Well, fans would dearly miss the actress in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mitaali who had some interesting things to share with us. 

What kind of roles are you willing to explore in your future project?

Comedy is something that I haven’t done yet. As an actor, I wish to do a comedy series. Romance is also a genre which excites me. The web is a platform where actors get to do great content and showcase their talent on a bigger level. I look forward to taking the leap to OTT. 

How did you bag your first ever project? Are there any fond memories of this?

Oh yes! I was shortlisted for Afsar Bitiya after a casting director saw my BBM DP on a friend’s phone. I was on my way home for a vacation when I videotaped the audition and I got selected. 

Actors have often faced issues due to hectic working hours while shooting for a TV show. What is your take on this? Do you feel it's high time there should be fixed shooting hours for everyone?

There are fixed hours already and most of the shooting units of TV follow them. As actors, especially if you are playing a lead you are required to shoot almost every day for at least 12 hours. It ends up taking a toll on one’s health. Just the way shooting for long hours affects the actor's physical and mental health, it also affects the producers financially. Having said that, TV shoots become hectic due to the 6 days week telecast pattern. No one deliberately shoots for longer hours. Sometimes shoots get delayed due to unforeseen reasons. And hence actors are required to shoot more than 12 hours a day.

Latest Video