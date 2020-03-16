HILARIOUS! GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt reveals how Anupamaa would be in parallel universe and it is simply unmissable

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is known for her fun loving nature and is always seen entertaining the viewers with her fun Instagram posts. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:55
HILARIOUS! GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt reveals how Anupamaa would be in parallel universe and it is simply unmissable

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is popularly known for her character Paakhi aka Patralekha in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress whose character Paakhi started off on an extremely positive note changed a lot with time. 

The viewers saw several avatars of Paakhi which came as a huge surprise for them. 

Aishwarya aced each and every phase of her character like a pro leaving the viewers surprised.

We all know that Aishwarya is totally different from what we see her on-screen and the actress' social media is proof. 

Actors often follow the trend of making viral reels. 

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist

A lot of Bollywood and TV celebs and even commoners are making a reel out of this. 

The latest one to join the trend is Aishwarya. 

The actress has done many amazing reels but this one is the best so far. 

Aishwarya has added her own touch to make this reel even more interesting and hilarious. 

Take a look:

Well, Aishwarya truly made us believe how Anupamaa would be in a parallel universe. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's character Paakhi has once again become a major highlight of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The leap has brought a major twist in the story.

Viewers have seen how Paakhi has become an integral part of the Chavan family. 

A lot of twists await in the upcoming episode as Paakhi's happiness will soon shatter after she comes to know that Sai is alive and also has a daughter Savi. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: SURPRISING! Look what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors did after Yogendra Vikram Singh’s character Samrat died in the show

Ayesha Singh Star Plus celeti bairagey Gul Khan Rajveer Singh Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Sachin Shroff Vihan Verma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Maya feels furious as she gets ignored
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting and exclusive update from the world of television.Ekta Kapoor'...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Akshara happy to meet Abhimanyu while he is filled with anger
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo is caught by Pushkar, Urvashi jealous to see Rajjo with Arjun
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra shares a cryptic post and tags Tejasswi Prakash with an unmissable caption
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple of the telly industry. The couple has a...
Anupamaa: Cute! Choti Anu inspired by Lord Ganesh
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
WOAH! Sushmita Sen was snapped outside a décor boutique with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens reactions are unmissable
Latest Video