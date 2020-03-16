HILARIOUS! GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt reveals how Anupamaa would be in parallel universe and it is simply unmissable

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is popularly known for her character Paakhi aka Patralekha in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress whose character Paakhi started off on an extremely positive note changed a lot with time.

The viewers saw several avatars of Paakhi which came as a huge surprise for them.

Aishwarya aced each and every phase of her character like a pro leaving the viewers surprised.

We all know that Aishwarya is totally different from what we see her on-screen and the actress' social media is proof.

Actors often follow the trend of making viral reels.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral.

A lot of Bollywood and TV celebs and even commoners are making a reel out of this.

The latest one to join the trend is Aishwarya.

The actress has done many amazing reels but this one is the best so far.

Aishwarya has added her own touch to make this reel even more interesting and hilarious.

Take a look:

Well, Aishwarya truly made us believe how Anupamaa would be in a parallel universe.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's character Paakhi has once again become a major highlight of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The leap has brought a major twist in the story.

Viewers have seen how Paakhi has become an integral part of the Chavan family.

A lot of twists await in the upcoming episode as Paakhi's happiness will soon shatter after she comes to know that Sai is alive and also has a daughter Savi.

