EXCLUSIVE! Govinda and Satish Kaushik to grace the stage of Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

Bollywood's popular actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik to grace the stage of Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 10:48
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular anchor Aditya Narayan.

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

Taapsee Pannu, Imtiaz Ali, Niladri Kumar, Jayaprada, Zeenat Aman, Baba Ramdev, Asha Parekh, Reena Roy among others were seen gracing the show. 

And now, this week, Superstar Singer 2 will see 90s superstar Govinda and veteran actor Satish Kaushik who will be gracing the show. 

The duo has starred in movies like Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miya Chote Miya, Swarg, Aunty No.1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Hadd Kar Di Aapne, Pardesi Babu among others. 

How excited are you to see Govinda and Satish Kaushik in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video