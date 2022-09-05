Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun and one can see many talented singers auditioning and leaving the judges in shock.

Now along with the judges we would also be having the masters who would be training these children to sing and on that basis they would be trained.

The show has got its 12 top contestants and each child is so talented.

Since the show started the audience has been talking about the show as the talent that the kids have is commendable.

The judges at times get stumped and they don’t know what to reply as the performance mesmerizes everyone.

Check out what the audience had to say about the show:

Priya Malhotra: The show is so refreshing and the talent on the show is commendable and the show looks so real there is only one drawback that is the judges don’t behave like one otherwise the show talent is unbelievable.

Kabir Khan: The talent on the show is out of the world and it’s so pure and real in many terms, the talent on the show is what keeps the audience hooked to the show and the judges are also very entertaining at times and the format is very different from other shows.

Pooja Singh: Superstar Singer is one of the most popular shows on television and there is no dull moment in the show and every contestant is so talented, the way they sing one would get goose bumps and the judges are also very straight forward in giving their comments and there is no drama behind it which makes the show unique.

Aryan Saren: The format of the show is different and the talent is excellent on the show and as a family we watch it and enjoy it and to be honest there is no dull moment on the show.

Mohit Sehgal: I love watching Superstar Singer. The show is awesome and though the show is not that different from others it is yet entertaining and one doesn’t have a dull moment in the show and the judges are also real and the comments too and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Well, there is no doubt that the show is doing well and the audience is loving the show and no wonder it entered the top 10 shows and it’s on 7th position.

