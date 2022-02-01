EXCLUSIVE! 'Grey and Performance-Oriented characters are always my priority' Swaran Ghar's Rohit Chaudhary OPENS UP on Characters he adores, his love for Mythological shows and more

MUMBAI: Rohit Chaudhary has given us some spectacular performances in Naagin 3, Chandrakanta, Qayamat Ki Raat, Brahmarakshas and more. Now, the dapper will soon be back on screens with Swaran Ghar.

We rang the dapper for an insightful conversation, to know more about him. Rohit had some interesting things to share that you want to note:

What kind of characters has been of your utmost interest?

I am always interested in grey characters because they have both shades, you get to explore and experiment. I really like performance-oriented characters where your character has a lot to express, it helps you bring out good scenes as well challenges you to perform different shades. The last show I did, Brahmarakshas had a plethora of shades in my character at first I was an innocent guy, who then turns Rakshas and also had a shade of a responsible businessman so yes, I look out for grey and performance-oriented characters.

How do you choose your projects?

It is majorly if that character has any prominence in the storyline if there is any space to experiment with my character. I often understand with the audition script itself if I would want to do the character and how would it unfold in the show.

Are you interested in doing mythological shows?

Yes! I have been a part of them earlier. I love mythological shows because I love Hindi. I work on the language as well. It has always been my favourite subject in school too. I would really love to do Mytho, recently I have avoided it as it has turned more into a task than enjoying the transition. The budget also becomes a major issue, as you give a lot of time to adjust to your character, it takes out a lot from you. If something from the OTT platform plans on making a mythological show I would love to be a part of the show.

Indeed, the show is along the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

