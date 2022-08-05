EXCLUSIVE! Gud Se Meetha Ishq fame Amrapalli Gupta opens up on getting typecast for negative roles, reveals she doesn't want her husband Yash Sinha to play grey characters on-screen and much more

Amrapalli Gupta opens up on getting typecast for playing negative roles, shares how her husband reacts to her roles and much more.
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Amrapalli Gupta is seen in a pivotal role in Star Bharat's recently launched show Gud Se Meetha Ishq. 

The actress is playing the role of Chavi in the show. 

Amrapalli's character is grey and the viewers are loving how once again she has managed to pull off such a role like a pro. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Amrapali who had earlier spoken about her character in the show and also spilt some interesting details about her personal life. 

Did you ever think that you will get typecast for playing negative roles? 

Yes, of course! Before I signed Gud Se Meetha Ishq, I was offered 6 shows and all were negative roles, it was almost the same. Yes, I can say that I have been typecast and I can't do anything about it. This is not just in the television industry but everywhere. Before Qubool Hai, I have explored many roles in different genres. But the show and my character Tanveer's impact was such that people are not able to get over it. 

How do you manage to spend time with your little one amid the hectic working hours? 

Till now, when I was shooting my husband was not. When he was working, I was not. While I was doing Bahu Begum, Yash was also shooting for his project. So, that was the only time when we both were working at the same time. I used to sometimes take my son on the set along with the nanny. I have been working for 20 years and now if I don't work, it will be depressing for me. It's good for me as I am managing everything while I work. Right now, Yash is less involved in work while I'm shooting. 

How do you and your husband react to each other's work? 

Both of us are very bad critics. We keep advising each other. Also, we are very transparent and don't think that either of us will be offended by the comments. He always appreciates me if he likes my performance. The same goes for me. The major difference between me and Yash as actors is I have done maximum negative roles while he has only done positive and intense roles. But I don't want Yash to play a negative role. He has a very good on-screen image. I don't want him to spoil that image. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

