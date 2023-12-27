Exclusive! Gud Se Meetha Ishq fame Shantanu Monga roped in for Shemaroo's Ladoo Gopal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.



TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actor Shantanu Monga has been roped in to play the character of Kaamdev / Manoher's character in the show Ladoo Gopal of Shemaroo.

The actor is known for his role in shows like Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun and Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

The show will not be purely mythological, but rather tell a story of today's time, focusing on the themes taken from mythology. It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment.

Renowned writer of the TV industry, C.L Saini is known for his work in shows like Sinhasan Battisi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.



