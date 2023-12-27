Exclusive! Gud Se Meetha Ishq fame Shantanu Monga roped in for Shemaroo's Ladoo Gopal

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.
TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his keenness of playing negative characters: I want to be the biggest villain in the television industry and I don't fear of getting typecast

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actor Shantanu Monga has been roped in to play the character of Kaamdev / Manoher's character in the show Ladoo Gopal of Shemaroo.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that actor Shantanu Monga has been roped in to play the character of Kaamdev / Manoher's character in the show Ladoo Gopal of Shemaroo. 

The actor is known for his role in shows like Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun and Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

The show will not be purely mythological, but rather tell a story of today's time, focusing on the themes taken from mythology. It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment. 

Renowned writer of the TV industry, C.L Saini is known for his work in shows like Sinhasan Battisi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

Are you excited to watch Shantanu Monga in the show?

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

