EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV

Actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh is all set to be a part of Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:14
EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Apa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels. 

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role. 

We also confirmed that actor Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role opposite Shweta. 

The makers unveiled the show's promo yesterday where they also revealed the name of the show which is titled Main Hoon Aparajita.

And now, one more name is added to the list. 

Actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Abdur's character yet. 

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past. 

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV. 

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans. 

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Amazing! Is Shweta Tiwari ageing backwards?

Shweta Tiwari Bodhi Tree Multimedia Sukesh Motwani Mautik Tolia Zee TV Bodhi Tree Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Kasauti Zindagi Kay Jiya Solanki Manav Gohil Ashish Chowdhry Anushka Merchande Main Hoon Aparajita Shubh Karan Abdur Rehman Shaikh TellyChkkara
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was...
MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most...
EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
Heart-Warming! Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary : Fans recollect his Bigg Boss 13 journey saying, “Legends never die”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name is enough. He began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suspicious! Abhimanyu finds unbelievable similarities between Maya and Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video